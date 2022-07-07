Police say they're ready to keep huge events such as San Diego Pride and Comic-Con safe

When it comes to reasons to be worried over the coming weeks, local law enforcement can take its pick. The deadly attack on Fourth of July paradegoers in Highland Park, Illinois, is still fresh in people's minds. And, in June, during Pride Month, there were a number of disturbing incidents, including what police say appeared to be a plan for a sizable attack on a Pride event in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. Police arrested 31 members of a white nationalist group.

On Thursday, San Diego police sought to reassure the public about security at events happening here this month.

“Safety is our No. 1 for the San Diego Police Department,” Lt. Jonathan Lowe said.

Roland Lizarondo The Pride Flag is shown in Hillcrest on July 7, 2022.

In the shadow of Hillcrest’s massive Pride flag on Thursday, Lowe provided a note of reassurance, talking about security preparations for San Diego Pride next week and Comic-Con a week later.

“We’re going to have uniformed officers and nonuniformed officers in the crowd, always watching over the parade route, the festival and the associated parties around Hillcrest. Same goes for Comic-Con as well," Lowe said.

In the case of Pride, police are getting some extra help from the Hillcrest Business Association. Ryan Bedrosian, the owner of Rich's nightclub, sits on the association board.

Roland Lizarondo Artwork is shown on the patio of Rich's in Hillcrest on July 7, 2022.

He said he and his fellow Hillcrest business owners had been talking recently about how to make sure security this year is tighter than ever.

“Our exits are clear, properly well-lit. Our security staff is on point. We have extra security guards — they’re trained. So those are things that we always take into consideration, but obviously more so on Pride weekend," said Bedrosian.

The security of big events came up this week when San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria appeared on KPBS Midday Edition.

“It is frustrating to have this threat of violence across the nation impacting this event," Gloria said.

But the mayor also said he was confident in law enforcement’s ability to keep people safe.

Roland Lizarondo One of many fire hydrants painted in pride colors around Hillcrest is shown on July 7, 2022.

“I have full faith in our San Diego Police Department, as well as our regional law enforcement partners,” Gloria said.

But, even with all the reassuring words, there is still that nagging reality that a person with a gun determined to cause mayhem and violence — can. That’s why the words that came into our lexicon after 9/11 still ring true today: If you see something that doesn't look right, say something.