NWS issues flood watch for mountain areas in San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino counties

The National Weather Service Forecast Office in San Diego has issued a flood watch warning for mountain areas in San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino counties — including Julian, Pine Valley, Crestline, Big Bear Lake, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Big Bear City, Pine Valley, Wrightwood, Lake Arrowhead and Running Springs — in effect until 7 p.m. Monday.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible, with runoff potentially resulting in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Very-slow-moving thunderstorms are beginning to develop over mountainous terrain, and may move over burn scars, where it takes substantially less rainfall to cause flash flooding.

The NWS advises residents to monitor forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. People living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

For more information, visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood.