Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Costly error could delay San Diego's Pure Water project

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Megan Burke / Senior Producer
Contributors: Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published August 9, 2022 at 4:59 PM PDT
Water comes out of a kitchen faucet, June 12, 2021.
Katie Schoolov
Water runs down a sidewalk on Adrian Street in Point Loma after the grass was watered by automatic sprinklers, April 10, 2015.

City leaders are trying to get to the bottom of what’s being called a “costly mistake” which may delay San Diego’s ambitious Pure Water project.

Construction of a sewage pump station off Morena Boulevard near Friars Road keeps flooding, apparently due to a miscalculation of the amount of underground water in the area.

Engineers say they need to build a dam to protect the sewage pump construction, adding $20 million to the project.

The Pure Water sewage recycling system is intended to provide nearly 50% of the city's drinking water by 2035 and reduce the need for imported water.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reporter David Garrick joined Midday Edition on Tuesday with more on what the setback means for the ambitious project.

Local
Maureen Cavanaugh
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables, such as comedienne Sandra Bernhardt, actor John Lequizamo, author Chuck Palahniuk, composer Marvin Hamlisch, artist Robert Irwin, and designer Zandra Rhodes. But of all the interviews Maureen has conducted, her most special was with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Before joining KPBS in 1997, she worked as a news anchor for KSDO and KOGO News Radio in San Diego. While working for commercial radio stations in San Diego and in Salt Lake City, Utah, Maureen reported on both hard news and lifestyle features. Maureen has received three "Golden Mike" awards from the Radio and TV News Association of Southern California for economic reporting and breaking news. She has also received a "Best of Show" and “Best Radio Newscast” awards from the San Diego Press Club and the "Flo" Award from Public Radio Program Directors Association for Best Public Radio Announcer in a large market. Maureen is a native of Queens, New York, but after more than 20 years in San Diego she feels she qualifies as a real Southern Californian.
See stories by Maureen Cavanaugh
Megan Burke
Megan Burke is the senior producer for KPBS Midday Edition. Her prior production credits include KPBS Evening Edition, KPBS Roundtable, and San Diego’s DNA, a two-part documentary on the region’s oldest traditions and culture using personal artifacts and oral histories of San Diegans. Prior to joining the news staff, Megan managed several outreach campaigns including KPBS’ Domestic Violence Awareness & Prevention Initiative. The project included Emmy award-winning television spots, an extensive web site, local programming and events, and a statewide grant campaign. She also produced the Black History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month Local Hero Awards Ceremonies from 2002-2008. Megan has been with KPBS since 1999 and has a journalism degree from San Diego State University.
See stories by Megan Burke
More News