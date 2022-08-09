Costly error could delay San Diego's Pure Water project

City leaders are trying to get to the bottom of what’s being called a “costly mistake” which may delay San Diego’s ambitious Pure Water project.

Construction of a sewage pump station off Morena Boulevard near Friars Road keeps flooding, apparently due to a miscalculation of the amount of underground water in the area.

Engineers say they need to build a dam to protect the sewage pump construction, adding $20 million to the project.

The Pure Water sewage recycling system is intended to provide nearly 50% of the city's drinking water by 2035 and reduce the need for imported water.

