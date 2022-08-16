UC San Diego cuts admission offers by more than 9,000

UC San Diego is cutting admission offers for the next school year by more than 9,000 students. Most of the admissions reductions affect out-of- state and foreign students but the school also pared down about 1,600 California freshman slots.

Speaking on KPBS Midday Edition, The San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Gary Robbins said the reductions come at a time when UC San Diego, as well as most other UC campuses, are being strained by higher enrollment and facing shortages of student housing.

In 2022, only about 31,000 students were accepted to UC San Diego as freshman out of a pool of 131,000 applicants. Robbins said that acceptance rate of 24% is very low for the university. Last year, the school accepted 34% of applicants.

In order to relieve a lack of campus housing for UCSD students, the school has embarked on an ambitious building program. Robbins said UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla is proposing to double the number of beds on campus.

That extra housing will most likely be needed as the UC Regents plan to continue student growth expansion on all UC campuses. UC San Diego is considering adding housing and even a second campus along the new Blue Trolley line in the South Bay.

