UC San Diego cuts admission offers by more than 9,000

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published August 16, 2022 at 4:35 PM PDT
UC San Diego's campus is shown in this undated aerial photo.
UC San Diego's campus is shown in this undated aerial photo.

UC San Diego is cutting admission offers for the next school year by more than 9,000 students. Most of the admissions reductions affect out-of- state and foreign students but the school also pared down about 1,600 California freshman slots.

Speaking on KPBS Midday Edition, The San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Gary Robbins said the reductions come at a time when UC San Diego, as well as most other UC campuses, are being strained by higher enrollment and facing shortages of student housing.

A student studies near UC San Diego's campus, July 26, 2022.
Quality of Life
RELATED: UCSD students fight for a voice in University City zoning debate
Andrew Bowen

In 2022, only about 31,000 students were accepted to UC San Diego as freshman out of a pool of 131,000 applicants. Robbins said that acceptance rate of 24% is very low for the university. Last year, the school accepted 34% of applicants.

In order to relieve a lack of campus housing for UCSD students, the school has embarked on an ambitious building program. Robbins said UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla is proposing to double the number of beds on campus.

That extra housing will most likely be needed as the UC Regents plan to continue student growth expansion on all UC campuses. UC San Diego is considering adding housing and even a second campus along the new Blue Trolley line in the South Bay.

Tags

Local Housing
Maureen Cavanaugh
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables, such as comedienne Sandra Bernhardt, actor John Lequizamo, author Chuck Palahniuk, composer Marvin Hamlisch, artist Robert Irwin, and designer Zandra Rhodes. But of all the interviews Maureen has conducted, her most special was with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Before joining KPBS in 1997, she worked as a news anchor for KSDO and KOGO News Radio in San Diego. While working for commercial radio stations in San Diego and in Salt Lake City, Utah, Maureen reported on both hard news and lifestyle features. Maureen has received three "Golden Mike" awards from the Radio and TV News Association of Southern California for economic reporting and breaking news. She has also received a "Best of Show" and “Best Radio Newscast” awards from the San Diego Press Club and the "Flo" Award from Public Radio Program Directors Association for Best Public Radio Announcer in a large market. Maureen is a native of Queens, New York, but after more than 20 years in San Diego she feels she qualifies as a real Southern Californian.
