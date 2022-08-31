Wildfire near Dulzura chars 100-plus acres, burns one structure

A wildfire northwest of Tecate blackened scores of acres Wednesday, threatening back-country homes, leveling at least one structure and forcing road closures.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 2:30 p.m. off Barrett Lake Road, near state Route 94 in the Barrett Junction area, roughly three miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border, according to Cal Fire.

Within a little more than an hour, the flames had blackened more than 150 acres, the state agency reported. By then, one structure of undetermined type was known to have been destroyed by the fire.

As firefighters worked to subdue the fast-moving blaze, deputies went door to door on and east of Round Potrero Road in Potrero, directing residents to clear out of their homes for their own safety, and emergency crews shut down a stretch of SR-94 near Bowmans Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Temporary evacuation centers were operating at Jamul Casino, 14145 Campo Road; Potrero County Park, 24800 Potrero Park Drive; and Camp Elementary School, 1654 Buckman Springs Road.

People with pets were urged to take them to the county animal shelter at 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita.

This is a breaking news story. We will update as more detail becomes available.