Hurricane Kay expected to bring gales to coastal areas
Hurricane Kay is expected to produce hazardous boating conditions in coastal waters around San Diego on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Strong easterly winds are expected to increase Friday, and peak Friday afternoon and evening, with gusts reaching 35 to 45 knots. Southeast swells are predicted to increase Friday, and diminish Saturday.
Thunderstorms are possible from Friday until Saturday, bringing hazardous winds, waves and lightning strikes.