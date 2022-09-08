Give Now
Hurricane Kay expected to bring gales to coastal areas

By City News Service
Published September 8, 2022 at 8:41 AM PDT
moonlight-beach-2.jpg
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
Moonlight Beach in Encinitas, Calif. Oct. 11, 2021.

Hurricane Kay is expected to produce hazardous boating conditions in coastal waters around San Diego on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong easterly winds are expected to increase Friday, and peak Friday afternoon and evening, with gusts reaching 35 to 45 knots. Southeast swells are predicted to increase Friday, and diminish Saturday.

Thunderstorms are possible from Friday until Saturday, bringing hazardous winds, waves and lightning strikes.

