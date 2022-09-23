Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Summery autumn heat wave in store for San Diego area

By City News Service
Published September 23, 2022 at 3:48 PM PDT
autumn-heat-san-diego.jpg
KPBS Staff
Palm trees sway in the wind in San Diego, Calif. Sept. 23, 2022.

Scroll to Cool Zone locations

Though summer's officially over, a flashback to the all-too-recent dog days is in store for the San Diego area, starting this weekend.

A high-pressure canopy over the region will deliver toasty temperatures through the beginning or middle of next week, with the highest heat expected Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The most torrid conditions will prevail in the county's eastern desert locales, where an excessive heat warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 p.m. Tuesday, the NWS reported.

The hot spell will bring highs topping out in the mid-80s along the coast, the mid-90s to around 100 degrees in the inland valleys and the upper 90s to 110 in the deserts, meteorologists advised.

The extreme summer-like swelter will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working under the afternoon sun or participating in outdoor activities, authorities cautioned.

To avoid such ailments, people are advised to drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids, seek shady spots, stay in an air-conditioned spaces if possible, check on potentially vulnerable relatives and neighbors, and know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Tags

Local Weather
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
What questions do you have about the Statewide General Election coming up on Nov. 8? Submit your questions here, and we'll try to answer them in our reporting.
Launch →
More News