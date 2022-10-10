Give Now
Quiz: Where do local midterm candidates stand on issues that matter to you?

By Lara McCaffrey / Web Producer
Contributors: Elma González Lima Brandão / KPBS Digital Editor
Published October 10, 2022 at 5:00 AM PDT
Go to quiz ↓

The Nov. 8 general election is right around the corner. Do you know who you're voting for?

If not, scroll down to play an interactive quiz that will help you find out where local candidates stand on issues that matter to you. Answer four multiple choice questions covering topics from funding law enforcement to funding rent.

Once you've completed the quiz, you can explore which candidates answered similarly to you. KPBS also asked candidates additional questions specific to the position they're running for; you can read these at the end.

Candidates answered with a YES, NO, OTHER, or CHOOSE NOT TO ANSWER, as well as a short explanation for each answer.

The following races are included in this quiz: San Diego City Council, Chula Vista Mayor, Chula Vista City Attorney, Chula Vista City Council, San Diego County Sheriff and San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Editor's Note: A few candidates did not respond to KPBS' questions. Most answers were submitted before the primary in June.

gradient from blue to red

Quiz: Where do local candidates stand on issues that matter to you?

Lara McCaffrey
As web producer, Lara McCaffrey is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Prior to joining KPBS, Lara worked as a freelance journalist for San Diego CityBeat, HerMoney, OK Whatever, Out There podcast and more. She also interned for Psychology Today and reached millions of readers as a senior content creator at digital media company 101 Network. Lara has a master's in journalism from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and a bachelor's in political science from University of California, San Diego.
More News