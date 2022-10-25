U.S. Secretary of Transportation to tour San Diego's coastal rail lines

On Tuesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will join U.S. Congressman Mike Levin to learn more about the coastal erosion affecting rail travel in San Diego.

His visit comes after rail service got suspended from Oceanside to Irvine due to cliff movement near San Clemente.

Emergency repair work was approved by the California Transportation Commission in early October, and is estimated to cost $12 million.

Anchors will be placed into bedrock to help stabilize the ground movement in San Clemente.

Train service is expected to reopen by the end of the year with construction continuing until 2023, but the time frames are subject to change. In the meantime, travelers are relying on buses to connect from Oceanside to Orange County.

Relocation of the coastal rail lines is receiving support.

In July, the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), received over $300 million from the state's budget to move the train tracks off Del Mar bluffs.

SANDAG and North County Transit District were seeking this additional funding to expedite the planning process to move the tracks inland as a long-term strategy to increase the reliability of passenger rail service.