City Heights voters get support in November election participation

By M.G. Perez / Education Reporter
Contributors: Roland Lizarondo
Published October 28, 2022 at 6:29 PM PDT

The midterm elections are less than two weeks away.

That means much more campaigning, and efforts to educate voters.

City Heights is home to many marginalized communities and is one of the most culturally diverse neighborhoods in San Diego County.

“Every election is important. It’s how we got to where we are now,” said Tootie Thomas, executive director of theEl Cajon Boulevard Business Improvement Association. She is also a long-time resident committed to getting her neighbors to the voting booth by Nov. 8. That includes the youngest voters.

“I say this to 18-year-olds all the time on their birthday. 'Are you registered to vote? No. Do it now because it’s so important,'” Thomas said. She was working from the Fair at 44th community space, Friday.

Across the street at the City Heights YMCA, an Election Fair will be held Saturday afternoon to educate voters in the neighborhood.

Many of them are immigrants, first-time voters, and in need of support in maneuvering the election process.

A group of trusted community organizations will provide resources that include everything from how to use a voting machine to information on ballot measures in several languages.

The Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans is one of more than a dozen sponsors of the event. Other sponsors include Planned Parenthood, Disability Rights California, San Diego Pride, and the Asian Solidarity Collective.

“Because we’ve developed community trust as trusted organizations, [these voters] are more likely to turn to us for assistance and voter questions,” said Nancy Nguyen who is the PANA Civic Engagement Organizer.

The Election Fair will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 2-5 p.m. at the YMCA Copley-City Heights.

