Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

San Diego City council declares housing a human right, discusses further tenant protections

By Jacob Aere / Speak City Heights Reporter
Contributors: Roland Lizarondo
Published October 31, 2022 at 5:47 PM PDT
With rents sky high and a homelessness crisis still growing, housing is front of mind for many across the county. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere says the San Diego city council came together to declare housing as a human right and discuss further tenant protections.<br/>

San Diego City council held a special meeting Monday where they unanimously declared housing as a human right.

It comes as San Diego, for the first time, recorded more newly homeless residents than those that are being rehoused.

“This is important for us as a city to make this commitment to the residents of San Diego amidst our housing and homelessness crisis, and we will do what it takes to meet the moment,” San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera. “Everyone has a stake in this issue.”

There was also a workshop for stronger tenant protections that took place at the meeting.

_DSF1669.jpg
Local
RELATED: More San Diegans are newly homeless than being rehoused
Jacob Aere

ACCE San Diego and Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans had members that spoke about the current state of the city’s Tenant's Right to Know Ordinance.

“Stronger tenant protections are a requirement for many of our families to remain in their homes,” PANA’s Asma Abdi said.

But there was significant push back against the new proposal from landlord groups, including concerns about the safety and construction of new housing.

“The ramification of the draft policies, while some portions are legally questionable — are going to be destructive to more quality housing being built and being renovated,” F&F Properties founder Dan Feder said.

Even though rent is starting to go down, the compounding effect of inflation has many people’s finances stretched thin.

San_Diego_Unified.png
Local
RELATED: San Diego Unified would build affordable housing under latest bond measure
Maureen Cavanaugh
Harrison Patiño

“Every day our families in San Diego who love to live here — and want to remain here — are facing evictions, facing housing instability,” Abdi said.

fifty percent of households in the City of San Diego are housing cost-burdened.

The city needs to build over 100,000 housing units by 2029 to meet its current and projected needs, with nearly 45,000 units being for low-income earners.

Tags

Local HousingHomelessness
Jacob Aere
I report on City Heights and communities south of the Interstate 8 freeway. My beat covers housing, transportation, census and immigration policy, and a number of other issues important to these neighborhoods. No matter the topic, I seek the overlooked voices of these diverse communities to tell their stories.
See stories by Jacob Aere
What are issues affecting San Diego's most vulnerable?

Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
Get general information about the election, news coverage, explainers on key races and propositions, an interactive ballot guide, results on election day and more.
Launch →
More News