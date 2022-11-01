Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

It pays to be a poll worker in San Diego County

By Melissa Mae / Freelance Reporter
Contributors: Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Published November 1, 2022 at 6:35 PM PDT

There are nearly 2 million registered voters in San Diego county and on Nov. 8 poll workers will be available to assist voters at every voting location.

Last year beginning in October, San Diego County implemented the vote center model. Instead of having one day to vote at a specific location, voters can now go to any of the 218 vote centers over the course of 10 days.

Cynthia Paes is the registrar of voters for San Diego County.

“Now, they’re required to work multiple days, so they switch from being a one day volunteer to now a temporary county employee. So they go through the hiring process of the county,” Paes said.

The county uses a software called NEOGOV and the application process is completely online.

“A critical part of using the county’s hiring process is to accurately maintain this information,” Paes continued, “And get up to date address information so we can mail checks timely and do payroll timely."

“The training is now two days long. Where under the traditional polling place model, it was four hours long. So now, it’s a full two days of training plus a half day of setup and a half day of breakdown.,” Paes said.

Poll workers' pay changed too.

“Now you’re a temporary employee, receiving from the County of San Diego, an hourly wage.” Paes said.

A technical inspector receives $15 an hour and for those with recent poll worker experience, a precinct inspector can make $17.61 an hour.

Thousands of poll workers are now required to work between one and two weeks. According to Paes there was no problem recruiting workers for this upcoming election, except for certain bilingual poll workers.

electionfair-2.jpg
Politics
San Diego struggles to hire bilingual poll workers — but voters need them
Sofía Mejías-Pascoe

“We always struggle with those that speak Chinese, Vietnamese, Japanese, Korean,” Paes said.

Positions are still available for bilingual poll workers. Go to SDVOTE and click on the poll worker tab.

Tags

Local Voter Hub
Melissa Mae
As a freelance reporter, I cover a wide variety of stories. One day I may cover the current COVID-19 situation and the next day my story may be about a San Diego landmark. With a background in sports broadcasting, any time I get to cover a sports story is an added bonus! I love covering stories about the place I am lucky enough to call home, San Diego.
See stories by Melissa Mae
What issues need to be exposed in your community?

Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
Get general information about the election, news coverage, explainers on key races and propositions, an interactive ballot guide, results on election day and more.
Launch →
More News