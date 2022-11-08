What to expect when election night returns to San Diego

Why don't I see "precincts reporting" in any results?

San Diego County’s Registrar of Voters Cynthia Paes said, “Under the Voters Choice Act and vote center model, we will no longer show the precincts reported until we certify the election on Dec. 8.”

Paes added the move was done to reduce any confusion about results. She said San Diego County does not operate under the traditional precinct model anymore. The county had some 1,600 precincts in previous years, but now there are 218 vote centers.

What is the best indicator when all votes have been counted?

KPBS will track results, but the Registrar said the best indicator is when the election is certified.

“It always takes a lot of time after Election Day (to count) — so, that’s not new,” Paes said. “It’s never been over on Election Day. What we anticipate is potentially 250,000 mail ballots dropped off on Election Day or received in the mail.”

What will KPBS show on the website?

Estimated voter turnout and updated counts will be posted throughout election night. The first batch of returns is due around 8 p.m. Tuesday and officials hope to end their night by 1 a.m. Wednesday. Additional counting of mail and provisional ballots will take place after that — a process that could take at least one to two weeks.

On post-election night, the first scheduled update on results is Thursday at 5 p.m., with the rest at the discretion of the Registrar of Voters.

