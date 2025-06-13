Trump LA troop deployment illegal, judge says

Good Morning, I’m Andrew Dyer in for Debbie Cruz….it’s Friday, June 13th.

A federal judge says President Trump illegally deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles.

SENATOR ALEX PADILLA WAS CONFRONTED BY OFFICERS YESTERDAY WHEN HE INTERRUPTED A HOMELAND SECURITY PRESS CONFERENCE IN L-A.

AS PADILLA IDENTIFIED HIMSELF, OFFICERS FORCIBLY REMOVED HIM FROM THE ROOM, PINNED HIM TO THE FLOOR AND BEGAN TO HANDCUFF HIM. PADILLA SPOKE ABOUT THE INCIDENT AFTERWARDS.

"If this is how the Department of Homeland Security responds to a senator with a question, you can only imagine what they're doing to farmworkers, to cooks, to day laborers out in the Los Angeles community and throughout California and throughout the country. We will hold this administration accountable."

THE ALTERCATION LED TO SWIFT CONDEMNATION FROM DEMOCRATS.

A new federal lawsuit filed in San Diego says the Trump administration has illegally shut off access to asylum at the U.S. - Mexico border.

The class - action suit says the administration “pulled the rug out” from people waiting months for asylum appointments through the C-B-P-one app.

Trump canceled all those appointments on his first day back in office and ended use of the C-B-P-one app.

The 11 named plaintiffs in the lawsuit hail from eight countries, including Mexico, Russia and Afghanistan.

Thousands of area grocery store workers voted yesterday (Thursday) to authorize a strike.

The United Food & Commercial Workers International Union represents more than 30,000 workers across Southern California – about 72-hundred of those workers are here in San Diego County.

The union alleges Vons, Albertsons and Ralph’s are engaged in unfair labor practices.

Albertsons told KPBS last month that it’s committed to productive discussions with the union and are negotiating in good faith.

Contract negotiations are set to resume June 25.

“We live in response to a monarchy.” Those are the words of a federal judge in court yesterday before he ruled against the Trump Administration’s deployment of National Guard troops. Trump issued the order in response to protests over immigration raids. Public Matters Reporter Amita Sharma says the decision may not be the final word in this pivotal moment in American democracy. She spoke with Debbie Cruz.

Q. What happened in federal court?

Well first, the Trump Administration has said the deployment of 700 Marines and 4,000 National Guards to Los Angeles was necessary to help shield immigration enforcement operations from protesters. And before a judge, attorneys for the administration argued that it’s not the court’s job to interfere in the president’s decision.

During a hearing over the matter, federal Judge Steven Breyer pushed back, saying the president’s authority is limited. He said and I quote, “That’s the difference between the president and King George.”

Breyer ruled that Trump’s “actions were illegal—both exceeding the scope of his statutory authority and violating the Tenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.”

The ruling is scheduled to take effect today at noon and last until June 20. Breyer did not rule on the president’s deployment of the Marines — as of yet.

Earlier this week, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta asked the judge to block the deployment, contending it was unconstitutional, trampled on state sovereignty and only escalated civil unrest.

In the end the judge agreed.

Newsom warned in a speech Tuesday that Trump’s decision to send the National Guard over his objections should worry everyone.

When Donald Trump sought blanket authority to commandeer the National Guard. he made that order apply to every state in this nation. This is about all of us. This is about you. California may be first, but it clearly will not end here. Other states are next.Democracy is next.”

Q. This is not a clear-cut legal case, is it?

No. Former San Diego U.S. Attorney Carol Lam told me while it’s relatively unusual to bypass a governor and deploy the National Guard, consent of the governor isn’t explicitly required. She says Breyer references the 10th amendment because he is trying to get the correct balance between the rights of the state government and the rights of the president. She said President Trump’s descriptions of the threat posed by the LA protests - such as insurrection, incursion, invasion - were deliberate and intended to fit in with federal statutes.

6:45: “I think we've seen here a situation where the President of the United States has decided that he will take every tool in his toolbox to assert his authority and to assert his beliefs, whether it's in a non-forceful or a forceful way, that's an extremely dangerous situation for our democracy.”

Q. Amita, you spoke with San Diego Democratic Congressman Mike Levin this week about the deployment. What did he tell you?

Congressman Levin was troubled. He had asked key administration officials for the legal rationale for sending the Marines to LA but got no answers. He said the military is subject to what’s called Posse Comitatus, meaning troops can’t do any civilian law enforcement. He believes the deployment goes beyond the administration’s stated purpose of protecting immigration raids.

“Fear and intimidation. I think it's showing power through the use of our military, basically we're being shown the use of power as never before in recent American history. Our military, our marines, our sailors, our soldiers, they don't deserve this kind of garbage. And putting them on the streets of major American cities. As political props, which is effectively what is being done, is dangerous, and it's wrong.”

Q. The clash between the Trump Administration and Governor Newsom and California seems personal….

Well, the two states have sparred in court over climate change, guns and reproductive rights, even dating back to the first Trump Administration . And Trump himself refers to Newsom as Newscum. UC San Diego Political Scientist Thad Kousser framed the ICE raids this last week, the protests, and Trump’s military deployment as part of a longing-running feud between the president and California. Kousser pointed toTrump’s statement this week that Newsom should be arrested for the crime of running for office. Kousser says if carried out, that would be a slide toward authoritarianism.

“Anytime you have a president who is just activated the National Guard above and beyond a governor's wishes, who has called up the Marines to move into a situation with as yet an unspecified mission, and then talks about arresting a a governor for nothing more than than running for office, that moves us into just a territory that we have not seen.”

And just building on the point of territory we have not seen…California U.S. Senator Alex Padilla was just forcibly removed from a news conference put on by Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem in Los Angeles. He was thrown to the ground and handcuffed while trying to ask a question.

Amita thank you.

That was reporter Amita Sharma speaking with Debbie Cruz. These protests have since spread to other cities beyond Los Angeles, and protests are planned on Saturday in San Diego. Follow KPBS for ongoing coverage.

THE STATE BUDGET DEADLINE IS SUNDAY. CALIFORNIA IS FACING A 12 BILLION DOLLAR DEFICIT. THIS WEEK STATE LAWMAKERS VOTED TO MOVE FORWARD WITH MEDI-CAL CUTS THAT COULD AFFECT THOUSANDS OF IMMIGRANTS WITHOUT LEGAL STATUS LIVING IN CALIFORNIA. HEALTH REPORTER HEIDI DE MARCO EXPLAINS WHY SOME CRITICS SAY EVEN A LEGISLATIVE COMPROMISE CUTS TOO MUCH.

In January, Governor Gavin Newsom proposed sweeping changes to Medi-Cal, California’s public health program for low-income residents.

On Tuesday, state lawmakers voted to modify parts of Newsom’s plan.

The revised plan freezes new Medi-Cal enrollment for immigrant adults without legal status starting in 20-26. It also lowers the monthly premium. Lawmakers also rejected eliminating long-term and in-home care services.

More than two dozen local health care workers signed a letter this month urging Senator Akilah Weber Pierson to reject the plan. Pediatrician Maya Kumar is one of them.

I just feel like there are some things that should be untouchable. And health care should be one of them.

Despite the opposition, Senator Weber voted yes on the modified plan.

People don't go into this to take things away. I know I didn't, you know, unfortunately, this is where we are right now from a financial standpoint.

The legislature and governor have until June 15th to finalize and pass the budget.

Heidi de Marco, KPBS News.

THE STATE IS LAUNCHING A NEW MORTGAGE ASSISTANCE PROGRAM THIS WEEK (THURSDAY) … TO HELP HOMEOWNERS IMPACTED BY RECENT DISASTERS.

REPORTER JACOB AERE SAYS THAT INCLUDES THE PEOPLE AFFECTED BY THE JANUARY 20-24 FLOODING IN SAN DIEGO.

The new CalAssist Mortgage Fund Program is now offering help for disaster victims … whose homes were destroyed or left uninhabitable by recent disasters.

Eligible homeowners can receive 3 months of their mortgage payments or a maximum of 20-thousand dollars in grant funds.

William Valadez’s (VAL-ah-dez) basement in his Southcrest home flooded during the January 2024 storms. He tried to apply to the new program Thursday morning, but says the site wasn’t working.

“We need help … our community needs help. Every dime counts, every assistance helps to rebuild our houses and stuff.”

Funds are limited … and its first come, first serve. A state spokesperson says they expect to be able to help about ten thousand homeowners.

To apply visit cal - assist- mortgage-fund dot org. Jacob Aere KPBS News.

COMMUTERS IN NORTH COUNTY KNOW THE TRAFFIC HEADACHE THAT IS THE 15 / 78 INTERCHANGE.

CALTRANS PLANS TO BUILD A CONNECTOR EXPRESS LANE FROM INTERSTATE 15 ONTO STATE ROUTE 78 THROUGH SAN MARCOS.

NORTH COUNTY REPORTER ALEXANDER NGUYEN HAS MORE ON THE JUST COMPLETED DRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REPORT.

Right now … in order to get on to state Route 78 from the express lane on Interstate 15 … you need to cross over five lanes of traffic.

At the same time dodging incoming traffic from West Valley Parkway.

That’s why Caltrans, SANDAG and the city of San Marcos want to build a connector ramp between the existing express lane and three miles of newly proposed express lane on the 78.

Victor Mercado is the North County corridor director for Caltrans.

“This project will reduce congestion and travel times in the area, as well as encourage the usage of carpool .”

This project has been in the works for a while. The environmental impact study began in 20-19. Now that the draft is out … Caltrans is asking for feedback from the public.

The project is expected to cost 490 million dollars and could be completed by 20-30.

The deadline to submit comments is July 7. AN/KPBS

IT'S FRIDAY THE 13TH, SO NATURALLY WE TURN TO CINEMA JUNKIE BETH ACCOMANDO TO REFLECT ON THE SLASHER FRANCHISE THAT’S BEEN GOING STRONG FOR 45 YEARS. IT’S HAD A HUGE INFLUENCE ON THE HORROR GENRE -- EVEN REACHING ACROSS THE BORDER INTO MEXICO.

Friday the 13th was considered cursed long before the first Friday the 13th movie unspooled on screens 45 years ago. But the franchise’s boogeyman killer Jason, with his trademark hockey mask and machete, adorns most of the memes you’ll see popping up in your feed today. There’s no denying that the horror icon has become synonymous with this day.

The horror genre doesn’t get a whole lot of respect and slasher films are some of the most maligned. Since Norman Bates slashed his way through Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho in 1960, people have criticized the subgenre for everything from misogyny to gratuitous violence to formulaic plotting.

But honestly, when life gets too frustrating or the real world too scary, I tend to seek refuge in the safe harbor of a cinema to watch horror movies. There’s comfort in the formula, and the violence can be a release for anxiety and fears. And yes, to horror fans slasher films can also be fun.

Gaby Moreno, aka 7octobertz, hosts a hip hop and horror podcast. She was weaned on genre films at the local Blockbuster her family frequented.

We gravitated towards slasher films because, of course, they were big at that time in the '80s and early '90s. And so Friday the 13th was my first introduction. I fell in love with Jason.

But rather than seeing Jason’s slaying of women as misogynistic, Moreno revelled in the triumphs of the surviving final girls in the franchise.

the girls being badass, is getting their revenge and killing the bad guy at the end of the movie. That was really dope.

The box office success of Friday the 13th as well as its predecessor Halloween, inspired not just U.S. filmmakers but also creators around the globe including south of the border.

Armando Hernandez hosts the podcast Trash-Mex, which is dedicated to Mexican genre cinema. He has a favorite Mexican film inspired by Friday the 13th.

Grave Robbers or Ladrones de Tumbas from 1989… this is what a Mexican slasher should be like... Ruben Galindo Jr, the director. He's known for directing several of the Mexican horror films from the '80s, which includes Don't Panic, Cemetery of Terror, which I also really love.

Grave Robbers has many of the tropes of the American slasher film starting with a group of kids out in the woods…

But director Ruben Galindo, Jr. also throws in some Mexican flavor. As a heavily Catholic country, this slasher serves up a backstory from Spanish colonial times involving a leader of a satanic cult condemned to eternal damnation. Then the young Grave Robbers of the title accidentally free him from his curse. Hernandez points out another variation on the slasher formula, the characters are not teenagers.

they're 20-year-olds. They're just stealing stuff. They're not even there to party or anything. They're just there to steal from the grave sites. They're like, no, we're going to steal these expensive jewels from these graves, we're going to make a lot of money. We'll party later. So that was another thing that I thought was different.

Grave Robbers is one of the best films to be restored from Mexico’s oft-overlooked horror boom, which is why I am thrilled to be part of the Film Geeks programming team bringing it to San Diego on Sunday. Hernandez is a strong advocate for seeing films in a cinema, which is why he will be providing the virtual introduction. He’s also curating a film series showcasing newly restored El Santo wrestling films at the Frida Cinema in Orange County.

So it's cool to see either a Mexican slasher or a Luchadore film. It doesn't matter. It's always cool to show these movies to people. And if they're not familiar with the culture, it's nice to see them to interact with it and be like, Oh, wow, this is cool. [00:19:47.26] - ARMANDO HERNANDEZ … the theater experience is always very important. You have to go see a movie in the theater if you get the chance to…You're going to enjoy Grave Robbers….You're going to come out there and be like, Wow, this was really good. I need to see more.

So if you want to extend the Friday the 13th horror vibe to Sunday the 15th there’s no better film than Grave Robbers.

Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

"GRAVE ROBBERS" SCREENS THIS SUNDAY AT NOON AT DIGITAL GYM CINEMA AS PART OF THE FILM GEEKS INTERNATIONAL HORROR SERIES.

