Voters approve Measure H to allow child care services at city facilities

By City News Service
Published November 9, 2022 at 9:02 AM PST
Kids run in the backyard of Liberty Winn's childcare center in Carlsbad, May 18, 2022.
Claire Trageser
/
KPBS
Kids run in the backyard of Liberty Winn's childcare center in Carlsbad, May 18, 2022.

Live Results

San Diego will be allowed to lease out its parks and recreation centers for child care services, thanks to a ballot measure overwhelmingly backed by voters.

Measure H, which was approved on Tuesday's ballot, will address a dearth of child care facilities in the city, according to supporters, who said the measure will amend the city charter to expand what properties can allow child care services.

A recent study found that 42 San Diego recreation centers would meet the requirements for child care under Measure H.

Supporters said more than 74,000 children under age 5 in the San Diego region lack access to licensed care and the availability of such care has dropped off dramatically over the past few years.

Opponents noted some uncertainty with the measure placing the approval of such facilities in the hands of one official, described as the city manager in the measure, which would effectively be the mayor.

