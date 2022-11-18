What (or who) are you grateful for this year?

The Thanksgiving holiday is a day when many of us gather with family and friends to share a meal and reflect on the previous year. As my family digs into the turkey and stuffing, our annual tradition is sharing what we are thankful for. More often than not, it’s not a what but a who. The sharing of thanks is an opportunity to slow down and talk about why we matter to each other. For me, that sharing of gratitude is powerful and uplifting.

On the Midday Edition team, we’re always thinking about how to include the voices of KPBS’ audience in our programming. This year we’ve asked to hear your thoughts about everything from how you’re being impacted by inflation, to the issues most important to you on your ballot and how the pandemic has changed your life.

This year I am especially grateful for my mother-in-law. She is the backbone of our little family. Watching my daughters play make believe with their wildly imaginative grandmother is pure joy, not to mention hysterical.

Now it’s your turn to give thanks. Tell me what or who you are grateful for. What are you thinking about as 2022 comes to a close? Are you grateful for a specific person in your life? Are you thankful for a song that you listen to on repeat?