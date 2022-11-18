Give Now
What (or who) are you grateful for this year?

By Megan Burke / Senior Producer
Published November 18, 2022 at 5:36 PM PST
Calgary Reviews
The Thanksgiving holiday is a day when many of us gather with family and friends to share a meal and reflect on the previous year. As my family digs into the turkey and stuffing, our annual tradition is sharing what we are thankful for. More often than not, it’s not a what but a who. The sharing of thanks is an opportunity to slow down and talk about why we matter to each other. For me, that sharing of gratitude is powerful and uplifting.

On the Midday Edition team, we’re always thinking about how to include the voices of KPBS’ audience in our programming. This year we’ve asked to hear your thoughts about everything from how you’re being impacted by inflation, to the issues most important to you on your ballot and how the pandemic has changed your life.

This year I am especially grateful for my mother-in-law. She is the backbone of our little family. Watching my daughters play make believe with their wildly imaginative grandmother is pure joy, not to mention hysterical.

Now it’s your turn to give thanks. Tell me what or who you are grateful for. What are you thinking about as 2022 comes to a close? Are you grateful for a specific person in your life? Are you thankful for a song that you listen to on repeat?

Megan Burke
Megan Burke is the senior producer for KPBS Midday Edition. Her prior production credits include KPBS Evening Edition, KPBS Roundtable, and San Diego’s DNA, a two-part documentary on the region’s oldest traditions and culture using personal artifacts and oral histories of San Diegans. Prior to joining the news staff, Megan managed several outreach campaigns including KPBS’ Domestic Violence Awareness & Prevention Initiative. The project included Emmy award-winning television spots, an extensive web site, local programming and events, and a statewide grant campaign. She also produced the Black History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month Local Hero Awards Ceremonies from 2002-2008. Megan has been with KPBS since 1999 and has a journalism degree from San Diego State University.
