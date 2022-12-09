Give Now
Volunteers come together for Escondido's Holiday Festival

By Tania Thorne / North County Reporter
Published December 9, 2022 at 2:20 PM PST
IMG_0978.JPEG
Tania Thorne
/
KPBS
Volunteers with USA Multicultural organize toys for Escondido's Holiday Festival. Escondido, Calif. Dec. 4, 2022.

USA Multicultural volunteers got together to organize toy donations ahead of Escondido’s Holiday Festival on Saturday. While they're grateful for all the toys they'll be able to hand out to children, putting such an event together takes a lot of work.

“A lot of behind the scenes goes into all this to make a successful event. The festival is for the community and that's what its all about," said Sohaila Handelsman, one the founders of USA Multicultural.

This is the seventh year the group has held the event.

“It's very important to have community events because it helps bring the cultures back together, and it helps bring community together," Handelsman said. "We have to keep our community going stronger everyday and keep things alive.”

But putting on the event is also a community effort, said Angel Aguilar, the co-founder of USA Multicultural.

“In order to have a strong community, we need to have active families that participate. We can't be a strong community if we don't have family events,” he said.

But COVID-19 is still weighing heavy on people’s minds. Aguilar said many families still hesitate to volunteer or attend community events.

“It's hard for people to have the trust to be out again. And the same goes for sponsors and businesses wanting to participate. So we just have to keep trying and knocking on their doors,” Aguilar said.

IMG_1843.jpeg
USA Multicultural
Pictured, the Grinch and Cindy Lou impersonators at the 2021 Escondido Holiday Festival at Grape Day Park.

Part of the group’s goal is to also celebrate the different cultures in the community. So the event will feature performers, entertainment and vendors from different cultures as well.

The Holiday Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Grape Day Park this Saturday. Escondido’s Christmas Parade starts at 2 p.m. and ends at the festival location.

Tania Thorne
I love hearing from the community and listening to what's important to you. No story is too small. If it matters to you, more than likely it matters to somebody else too.
More News