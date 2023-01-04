PedWest reopens to public after shuttering for 2 years

Pedestrian West (PedWest) facility at the San Ysidro Port of Entry will reopen with limited hours starting next week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Wednesday.

PedWest will open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Monday.

“In an effort to provide additional crossing flexibility and service to our binational communities, we are working to restore our services to pre-pandemic status,” San Ysidro port director Mariza Marin said in a statement. “We will continue to effectively manage wait times to enhance the border crossing experience for travelers that enter through the San Ysidro Port of Entry.”

CBP said it will continue to assess the staffing needs and how best to serve travelers.

PedWest was opened in 2016 as part of a $741 million renovation of the port. The San Ysidro Port of Entry is the busiest land border crossing in the Western Hemisphere.

The pedestrian crossing was closed to the general public for the two years. In April, it was opened only to process Ukrainian asylum seekers.

