SDG&E rates have been increasing for years, how has that affected your budget?

New gas and electric rates went into effect Jan. 1, and San Diego ratepayers will see a large jump on their bills this month.

According to SDG&E, the cost per unit of natural gas more than doubled over the past year, and that means residents who had a peak winter gas bill of about $105 last January can expect the January 2023 bill to be around $225.

Many things affect what determines utility rates in San Diego, commodity prices, negotiated rates with the California Public Utilities Commission, as well as the cost to maintain delivery along utility lines. Those lines are maintained by SDG&E.

As KPBS has been reporting, rates have been increasing for years. But what are you doing to deal with it?

KPBS is looking for people who are interested in talking about how their utility bill has affected their everyday lives. With electric and gas rates increasing how do you manage to pay for your living space, food and utilities? Are there things you have to sacrifice? Have you had to lower your thermostat to a much lower temperature? Are you willing to talk about your utility bills? If you’re willing to share this information with us, we want to tell your story.