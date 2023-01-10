Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Rain forecast from atmospheric rivers poses challenge, but advancements are being made

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Contributors: Roland Lizarondo / Video Journalist
Published January 10, 2023 at 5:20 PM PST
San Diego was never forecast to get the amount of rain that has fallen in Santa Barbara and some of the LA area over the last 24 hours. But local forecasts had San Diego getting up to an inch. Today, KPBS reporter John Carroll looked into why the rain forecast here fell short.

The forecast said high winds and up to an inch of rain in San Diego today. The winds showed, but the rain? That was a different story.

How much water you got from this latest atmospheric-river charged storm depended on where you live.

For an example, as of noon Tuesday, San Onofre had received a little over an inch of rain, but San Diego International Airport received just three-tenths of an inch.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Still, National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Tardy told KPBS we will get more rain before the storm moves out.

“We’ll probably pick up a half inch this afternoon in San Diego, but places like Escondido? Maybe an inch — one inch of rain," Tardy said.

Tardy said it’s tough to make a pinpoint forecasts where an atmospheric river is going to dump heavy rain, until just a few hours before it comes on shore. A difference of just 50 or 60 miles can translate into a significant difference.

“If you take a look at like one location east of LA where they got five inches — six inches of rain, and then you hop down to, let’s say Irvine, where they got just an inch ... That’s just the nature of not just the forecasting, but the nature of how narrow these rain corridors can be," Tardy said.

boardwalk.jpg
Roland Lizarondo
The boardwalk at Mission Beach is shown with the Pacific shoreline in the background on January 10, 2023.
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

One question asked is whether newer and faster computers could make better forecasts in the future. Tardy said it was possible, but the drive for accurate forecasts is geared toward obtaining better data.

California scientists are now taking a page out of their East Coast counterparts’ playbook, the ones that fly planes into hurricanes. They are flying planes into the atmospheric rivers to learn more about how they form and develop.

jet ski.jpg
Roland Lizarondo
A Lifeguard jet ski sits on the sand at Mission Beach on January 10, 2023.

“And the end result will be what you’re talking about — better data and more precise forecasting with higher confidence and longer lead time," Tardy said.

That longer lead time will allow Californians to prepare for everything from torrential, mudslide-inducing rain to gentle scattered showers.

Tags

Local Weather
John Carroll
I'm a general assignment reporter and Saturday morning radio anchor for KPBS. I love coming up with story ideas that aren't being covered elsewhere, but I'm also ready to cover the breaking news of the day. In addition, I bring you the local news headlines on Saturday mornings during NPR's Weekend Edition.
See stories by John Carroll
What story do you want to see told?

More News