Seven people rescued from San Diego River following strong rains

By City News Service
Published January 16, 2023 at 10:48 AM PST
The San Diego River overflows across an entrance to the Fashion Valley mall, Jan. 6, 2016.
Susan Murphy
/
KPBS
The San Diego River overflows across an entrance to the Fashion Valley Mall, Jan. 6, 2016.

Seven people were rescued Monday from the rain-swollen San Diego River, but none suffered any injuries.

Just after 9 a.m., the San Diego Fire Department's swift water rescue team responded to the area of the river near 4700 Pacific Highway.

Once crews arrived, they found the victims stuck on an island, and some in the water, according to fire officials.

By 9:30 a.m., five people were rescued from the area, according to the SDFD. A helicopter crew helped located two additional people west of the original location, according to the department.

Using a rescue boat, lifeguards brought the final two people out of the water at SeaWorld Drive, according to fire officials.

