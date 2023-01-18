Chula Vista district using gardens as classrooms for conservation

Chula Vista Elementary School District is taking the lead in teaching students how to compost and conserve through gardening.

The district has 37 gardens on campuses across the South Bay, maintained by students, parents, and teachers who volunteer their time. The climate crisis and state laws targeting composting and conservation make school site soil a fertile learning ground.

"They like getting their hands dirty and they like being outside," said Christopher Turner, a sixth-grade teacher at the Myrtle S. Finney School in Chula Vista. "There’s nothing more amazing than seeing their eyes when they bite into something that they themselves have planted and watched grow."

Chula Vista Elementary School District is the largest elementary district in the state with 49 campuses, and It promotes sustainability through gardening.

Students learn hands-on while developing social and emotional skills, such as teamwork, communication, and problem-solving.

The Finney Elementary garden plot was an eyesore five years ago.

“There were broken-down benches and just a lot of debris. It was actually a hazard for kids to be out here," Michelle Posada told KPBS News.

Posada had her three children attend Finney Elementary, and continues to lead the school's garden. She started the push for environmental education and action in 2018.

Now, she’s called the Garden Mom.

“If we can teach the students about composting and organic waste from the cafeteria, and then reusing it in the garden — reducing what we’re sending to the landfill — we can make a big impact," Posada said.

M.G. Perez Amsi Gonzalez-Lopez, 10, and Emma Velasquez, 7, investigate a cocoon on one of the garden screens at Finney Elementary, Chula Vista, Calif., January 18, 2023.

Amsi Gonzalez-Lopez, 10, is a 5th-grade student at Finney and appreciates the garden for her mental health.

"When you're having a bad day, you can come to the garden with no one bothering you. The garden is a peaceful place to be, and you can look at nature without worrying about anything," Gonzalez-Lopez said.

“The Chula Vista Elementary School District recognized the link between student health and learning,” said school superintendent Dr. Eduardo Reyes. “We are committed to providing school environments that promote wellness for all students. School gardens throughout the district play a vital role in promoting healthy eating habits and encourage physical activity.”