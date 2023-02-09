Islamic Center of San Diego rallies to help earthquake survivors

The Islamic Center of San Diego is collecting donations of essential items like blankets, winter clothes and first aid kits to send to survivors.

Imam Taha Hassane is delighted with the outpouring of generosity. “Every time our donations are needed anywhere in the world, we always take action,” he said. “So, I’m very thankful to my community."

More than 20 million people are estimated to have been impacted by the disaster, many of them children.

Keith Buckner donated his granddaughter's extra diapers to the cause.

“We’re all human beings,” he said. “We all need help from time to time whether you’re Muslim or Christian, anyone is welcome to come to the Islamic Center to get whatever they need."

The Islamic Center is enlisting the help of local young people, too.

“We are having the youth group kids come and help sort out donations," said volunteer Sara Hassane. “And for the younger kids to make cards of encouragement and prayer for the people and the victims."

Donations can be made at the center, located at 7050 Eckstrom Ave. in San Diego, until Friday before they’re flown via Turkish Airlines to the disaster zones.