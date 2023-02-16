Give Now
Del Mar School Board member arrested in Florida prostitution sting operation

By City News Service
Published February 16, 2023 at 3:52 PM PST
scott-wooden-del-mar-polk-county-sheriff.jpg
Polk County Sheriff's Department
In this side by side image, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd (left) briefs the media on "Operation Traffic Stop" on Feb. 16, 2023, Polk County, Fla., and an undated mug shot of Scott Wooden is shown (right).

A 13-year member of the Del Mar Union School District Board of Trustees was jailed last weekend on suspicion of soliciting prostitution in Florida, authorities announced Thursday.

Scott Wooden, 60, was one of 213 people arrested during a weeklong crackdown on human trafficking in Polk County, according to law enforcement officials there.

Wooden, a married father of two who has served on the coastal San Diego County school board since 2010, was taken into custody Saturday during a sting operation, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reported.

Wooden allegedly responded to a mock online sex-services advertisement and paid a deputy posing as a prostitute $200, at which point he was arrested, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

While being questioned while in custody, Wooden commented that he had been "caught doing something stupid," the court document states.

He was released from jail Monday after posting a $500 bond, said Carrie Horstman, a Polk County sheriff's spokesperson.

