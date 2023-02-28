Mountain area schools reopen after storm in San Diego County

Schools in the Julian Union and Mountain Empire School Districts will resume regular schedules Tuesday after having late starts due to the recent snowy weather conditions.

Schools in the Warner Unified School District will have a late start Tuesday to ensure the safety to students and school staff, the San Diego County Office of Education announced.

The schools in the districts have been closed for the past several days because of the low-elevation snow and rain in the areas.

More rain and snow is expected in the San Diego area Tuesday and forecast to arrive along the coast, valleys and deserts in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Light snowfall, from 4 to 8 inches above 4,000 feet and 8 to 12 inches above 5,000 feet, is expected in the mountains starting today. Heavier snowfall is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday in mountain communities.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the San Diego County mountains until 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS.

Between a half-inch to an inch of rain is expected in the valleys and coastal areas, with up to 3 inches in the mountains, through Wednesday. In the desert areas, a wind advisory was in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Alpine received 1.07 inches of rain Saturday, breaking a Feb. 25, 2003, record of .77 inches. El Cajon received 1.12 inches, breaking a Feb. 25, 1996, record of 1 inch.

Vista hit a record low Saturday of 54 degrees, tying a Feb. 25, 1987, record.

The following snowfall amounts were recorded Saturday by the National Weather Service:

— Mt. Laguna, 23 inches;

— Palomar Mountain, 15 inches;

— Julian, 10 inches.

A pair of disturbances moving onshore to the north could bring back rain and snow showers through midweek.

It will remain cool all week, with daytime temperatures running well below average.

