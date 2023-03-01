Choosing a school for your child? A new 'guide' can help

How does your neighborhood school stack up against other public schools in San Diego? Does the school have the language services or teacher experience that your child needs? Is overall achievement in core educational courses going up or down?

The answers to those and many more questions can be found in the latest "Parent’s Guide to San Diego Schools" published by Voice of San Diego.

One of the guide's authors, Voice of San Diego Education Reporter Jakob McWhinny, joined KPBS Midday Edition Wednesday to talk about how parents can use this year's guide.

Voice of Diego is also holding a workshop on the "Parent’s Guide to San Diego Schools" on Monday, Mar 6, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center.