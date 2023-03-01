Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Choosing a school for your child? A new 'guide' can help

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Neiko Will
Published March 1, 2023 at 5:03 PM PST
Elementary students from a San Diego Unified school attend an assembly in the school's courtyard.
KPBS News
Elementary students from a San Diego Unified school attend an assembly in the school's courtyard.

How does your neighborhood school stack up against other public schools in San Diego? Does the school have the language services or teacher experience that your child needs? Is overall achievement in core educational courses going up or down?

The answers to those and many more questions can be found in the latest "Parent’s Guide to San Diego Schools" published by Voice of San Diego.

One of the guide's authors, Voice of San Diego Education Reporter Jakob McWhinny, joined KPBS Midday Edition Wednesday to talk about how parents can use this year's guide.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Voice of Diego is also holding a workshop on the "Parent’s Guide to San Diego Schools" on Monday, Mar 6, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center.

Tags

Local Social Equity
Maureen Cavanaugh
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables, such as comedienne Sandra Bernhardt, actor John Lequizamo, author Chuck Palahniuk, composer Marvin Hamlisch, artist Robert Irwin, and designer Zandra Rhodes. But of all the interviews Maureen has conducted, her most special was with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Before joining KPBS in 1997, she worked as a news anchor for KSDO and KOGO News Radio in San Diego. While working for commercial radio stations in San Diego and in Salt Lake City, Utah, Maureen reported on both hard news and lifestyle features. Maureen has received three "Golden Mike" awards from the Radio and TV News Association of Southern California for economic reporting and breaking news. She has also received a "Best of Show" and “Best Radio Newscast” awards from the San Diego Press Club and the "Flo" Award from Public Radio Program Directors Association for Best Public Radio Announcer in a large market. Maureen is a native of Queens, New York, but after more than 20 years in San Diego she feels she qualifies as a real Southern Californian.
See stories by Maureen Cavanaugh
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

More News