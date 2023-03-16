What does friendship mean to you?

Friendships are important to our well-being. We may recognize this idea as true in our own lives and not quite understand why, but it’s a scientific fact. Harvard researchers have found that people with strong connections to others are both healthier and happier.

The results from the Harvard Study of Adult Development come during an era that many researchers call a loneliness epidemic. The amount of time we spend with others has been declining for years, and even decades. Social isolation has been exacerbated even further by the COVID-19 pandemic.

KPBS Midday Edition is producing an upcoming show on friendship. We want to know, what does friendship look like in your life? What do your friends mean to you? Do you find it hard to make new friends?

Send us your questions or comments about friendship and how easy or hard you find it to make new friends. Or call 619-452-0228 and leave us a message with your name, what city you are from, contact information and your thoughts or questions about friendship and making friends.