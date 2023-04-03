Aztec fans witness San Diego 'miracle' in Houston with buzzer-beating win

They have been Sigma Chi fraternity brothers since 2003, and in 2008, they graduated from San Diego State University, together.

Saturday night, Scott Bohrer and Anthony Kadjevich hugged and shouted as the Aztec Men's basketball team slipped passed Florida Atlantic to win 72-71.

"San Diego has been working for this for 15 years. It's our time to take this championship," Bohrer said.

The pair of SDSU alumni traveled to Houston with other friends from their homes in Bird Rock and Downtown San Diego. The group was seated in a sea of Florida Atlantic fans at the semifinal game in NRG Stadium. But, that did not deter their enthusiasm as they cheered and waved a banner right up until the final buzzer-beating moment when Aztec junior guard Lamont Butler made the game-winning shot.

"There is no doubt in my mind we're going to win the championship and put San Diego State on the map. Let's go, baby," said Kadjevich.

GoAztecs.com / San Diego State University San Diego State junior guard Lamont Butler (center) is embraced by some of his teammates, Saturday night, just seconds after scoring the winning three-point shot that advanced the Aztecs to the national championship game. They defeated Florida Atlantic University 72-71 at NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas, April 1, 2023.

The celebrations continued as fans streamed out of the stadium. Many of them were still stunned at the historic win they had just witnessed.

Lindsay Connolly of El Cajon is an SDSU alum who traveled to Houston with her father, Steve Connolly another SDSU graduate.

"Being a San Diego fan, you've been heartbroken so many years with the Padres and with the Chargers," she said. "And then they freakin' made that shot. It's the greatest five seconds in sports history in my entire life."

Her father agreed.

"I have to be honest I thought somehow we are not going to win this. We're going to be heartbroken again. But, we played our tails off," he said.

Jeff Hayes of San Diego was also at the game. He said, "I can't believe it, but I'll be back here Monday to believe it then. That's what I want."

At a press conference after the game, Butler commented on his last-second decision to throw the ball. "Once I looked up, there were two seconds left. I knew I had to take a shot. A shot I was comfortable with. I'm just glad it went in," he said.