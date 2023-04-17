Give Now
San Diego County's COVID hospitalizations fall to 108

By City News Service
Published April 17, 2023 at 12:04 PM PDT
A San Diego county employee explains the testing process to a person with an appointment at a San Diego County COVID 19 testing station by the SDCCU Stadium on May 18, 2020.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
A San Diego county employee explains the testing process to a person with an appointment at a San Diego County COVID-19 testing station by the SDCCU Stadium on May 18, 2020.

The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals fell by two to 108, according to the latest state numbers.

Of those patients, 19 were being treated in intensive care, an increase of six from the day before. There were 244 available ICU beds, a decrease of 21 from Saturday.

Last week, the county's Health and Human Services Agency reported 787 new COVID cases and six additional deaths linked to the virus. That brings the cumulative totals since the beginning of the pandemic to 991,372 cases and 5,841 deaths, the agency said.

A majority of people who die with COVID-19 are elderly or have an underlying health condition such as diabetes, heart disease or hypertension.

The county releases its weekly COVID numbers on Thursdays.

Local Tracking COVID-19
