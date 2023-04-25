San Ysidro students learning early lessons about the changing job market

Students from San Ysidro Middle School spent much of Tuesday learning important lessons about the changing job market.

Their "classroom" was created in several stores at the Plaza Palmera outlet mall near the U.S.-Mexico border.

While binational shoppers browsed merchandise looking for bargains, 120 seventh-graders were looking to learn in stores that included Elegante Menswear, Nautica, Carl's Jr, and Michael Kors.

They were guests of the San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce , which partners with the San Ysidro Unified School District on programs to support students from marginalized communities.

All the students who participated in the day-long internship experience are Latino, and the majority of them are bilingual.

“You can help different customers, not just the people who speak English. A lot of people speak Spanish and it helps," said Fernanda Salinas, 13. She said she would use her ability to boost her retail career someday.

M.G. Perez / KPBS Elsie Ferezi (behind the counter) answered questions from students about her job at the Games Platform store in the Plaza Palmera outlet mall, Tuesday, San Ysidro, Calif., April 25, 2023.

Sales associates and managers educated students on the reality of taking inventory, working long hours, and developing good customer service.

Gaby Millan works with the San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce Education Collective and helped coordinate Tuesday's event.

“(The students) really are able to digest and learn more beyond just that items are available and people get to shop," Millan said. "And really talk about what it requires to open, close, and operate a store.”

After visiting several stores, students were given time to reflect on what they could add to a practice resume.

"Our kids need to understand all the possibilities. They need to be able to dream about them. And what better opportunity than to come and look at them and be able to make those connections themselves," said Manuel Bojorquez, principal of San Ysidro Middle School.