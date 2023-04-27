Give Now
Landslide halts Metrolink service in south OC

By City News Service
Published April 27, 2023 at 3:46 PM PDT
Metrolink oceanside train
Metrolink
A Metrolink train approaching Oceanside in this undated photo.

A slight landslide near the Casa Romantica Cultural Center in San Clemente shut down commuter train service in south Orange County Thursday.

Metrolink shut down service at 1:11 p.m. after staff noticed the debris rolling down a hillside north of Metrolink's San Clemente Pier Station, said Metrolink spokesman Scott Johnson.

The suspension of service was done out of caution and will be reopened once it is safe, Johnson said.

surfer train tracks del mar.jpg
Local
RELATED: Full rail service restored between San Diego and Orange counties
Tania Thorne

The incident on the hillside is about two miles north of where the Orange County Transportation Authority is finishing up construction to shore up a hillslide slope near the Cyprus

Shore Homeowners Association in San Clemente, officials said.

Service was suspended south of the Laguna Niguel-Mission Viejo station, Johnson said. Passengers will get Uber vouchers of up to $50 to get them the rest of their way to their destination.

