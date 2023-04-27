Landslide halts Metrolink service in south OC

A slight landslide near the Casa Romantica Cultural Center in San Clemente shut down commuter train service in south Orange County Thursday.

Metrolink shut down service at 1:11 p.m. after staff noticed the debris rolling down a hillside north of Metrolink's San Clemente Pier Station, said Metrolink spokesman Scott Johnson.

The suspension of service was done out of caution and will be reopened once it is safe, Johnson said.

The incident on the hillside is about two miles north of where the Orange County Transportation Authority is finishing up construction to shore up a hillslide slope near the Cyprus

Shore Homeowners Association in San Clemente, officials said.

Service was suspended south of the Laguna Niguel-Mission Viejo station, Johnson said. Passengers will get Uber vouchers of up to $50 to get them the rest of their way to their destination.

