SAN leaders encourage travelers to plan ahead as busy travel season arrives

With Memorial Day weekend and its heavy travel just ahead, leaders at the San Diego International Airport encouraged travelers and those picking up/dropping to plan ahead.

"Memorial Day weekend marks the traditional start of the busy summer travel season," said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority president and CEO. "We are already seeing about a 12% increase in passenger volumes compared to last year, and these numbers will only grow after this weekend."

Construction on Terminal 1 will lead to congestion both at the airport and on roads leading to it. With construction underway on the new T1 parking structure — scheduled to open in late-2024 — parking at the airport is extremely limited, available at the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza.

Beginning in June, expect additional construction impacts on the roadways along and approaching the airport, an airport authority statement read.

Suggestions offered by the authority for travelers include checking flight status, arriving early, making parking reservations, using airport infrastructure to travel between the terminals, using the free electric San Diego Flyer bus service between the Old Town Transit Station and SAN and getting dropped off or using a ride-share service.

