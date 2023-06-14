Give Now
We want to hear from you: Homeless camping ban passes

By Matt Hoffman / Health Reporter
Published June 14, 2023 at 1:16 PM PDT
HOMELESS2.jpg
Carlos Castillo
A street in downtown San Diego with homeless tents on both sides is shown in this undated photo.

The San Diego City Council passed the Unsafe Camping Ordinance after a marathon session on Tuesday. The ordinance prohibits tent encampments in public spaces in the city if shelter beds are available. It also banned tent encampments at all times in certain sensitive areas such as schools, parks, transit centers and near homeless shelters.

The public camping ban is the latest effort city of San Diego leaders have taken on the rise in homelessness in the city. The vote comes days after the release of the 2023 WeAllCount Point-in-Time Count data, which found that the unsheltered population increased in the city of San Diego by at least 19%.

KPBS Roundtable wants to hear from you for an upcoming show on homelessness in San Diego. What questions do you have about the camping ban? What would you like to know more about when it comes to homelessness in San Diego?

You can leave your questions below or give us a call at 619-452-0228. Leave your full name and what neighborhood you live in. We may use your message in an upcoming show.

