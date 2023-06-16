Juneteenth recognized as official holiday for city of San Diego

Juneteenth, or Freedom Day, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and freedom for African Americans.

For the first time ever, Juneteenth is being recognized by the city of San Diego as a paid holiday for city employees.

On Friday, the San Diego Unified School District had a special Juneteenth flag raising celebration at its education center in Hillcrest.

This was the third year the Juneteenth flag was raised, but this year’s celebration was completely student-led.

La Jolla High School 2023 graduate Caroline Cammon led the ceremony.

“I was feeling inspired and so grateful to have this opportunity, and have these amazing people around me and be able to celebrate our history," Cammon said. “Juneteenth means freedom, but (it') also another opportunity to celebrate our history ... another acknowledgment we get to give ourselves in ways we can inspire ourselves and push forward and create change.”

Cammon said this about the city recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for city employees, “We are acknowledging it to its full capacity, and that we’re celebrating our workers and celebrating everybody who deserves to have this day off, and celebrate what it means to be a person — an American really actually — and celebrating our freedom.”

San Diego Unified Superintendent, Dr. Lamont Jackson, describes why the school district raised the Juneteenth flag.

“The message today is, ‘You are powerful. You matter. We see you. We hear you,' and this is just a symbol, so this doesn’t change what we are about — it illuminates what we are about.” Jackson said.

Jackson added that the flag has a special meaning to him, “I have a community that never gave up on me that saw me worth something even when I didn’t see it in myself."

Cammon says this celebration means a lot to her and her peers.

“I feel supported, and I feel seen, honestly. I think that that goes for many students. I think that I speak for a lot of students in the district when I say that the district is upping its level of how we treat students and how we see them, and that we celebrate who they are as individuals,” Cammon said.

Dr. Jackson hopes that next year’s flag raising celebration has twice as many students participate.