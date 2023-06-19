Cooler weather, gusty winds expected in San Diego County

Cooling was predicted to spread inland over San Diego County Monday with gusty southwest to west winds in the mountains and deserts into this evening, the National Weather Service said.

The marine layer was slowly deepening to around 3,500 feet with coastal low clouds continuing to spread inland into the far inland valleys, forecasters said.

A wind advisory was issued until 11 p.m. Monday for the mountains and deserts.

Along the coast Monday, it was expected to be partly cloudy with high temperatures from 70 to 73, the NWS said. The valleys were expected to be partly cloudy with highs from 71 to 74. It will be mostly sunny in the mountains with highs from 70 to 80. The deserts were expected to be mostly sunny with highs from 95 to 100.

Warmer temperatures were expected Tuesday and Wednesday, cooler for Thursday and Friday, then warmer into next weekend, forecasters said. Night and morning coastal low clouds could spread inland across much of the valleys, and onto the lower coastal slopes of the mountains for Thursday and Friday.

Occasional west-northwest winds gusting to 20 knots in the outer waters during most afternoons and evenings this week, strongest Wednesday and Thursday when gusts may briefly approach 25 knots.