Low pressure over San Diego County to bring below average high temperatures

A trough of low pressure over the western states was predicted to maintain below average high temperatures Monday through Wednesday in San Diego County, the National Weather Service said.

Night and morning coastal low clouds were expected to spread farther into the valleys early Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, the NWS said.

The marine layer was around 2,000- to 2,500-feet deep early Monday. Satellite imagery showed coastal low clouds most extensive over the inner coastal waters of San Diego County and extending inland across coastal areas into the adjacent western valleys.

A wind advisory was issued by the NWS from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday for San Diego County deserts and mountains.

Along the coast Monday, it was expected to be partly cloudy in San Diego County with high temperatures from 68 to 73 degrees, the NWS said. The valleys were expected to be mostly sunny with highs from 72 to 77. It will be mostly sunny in the mountains with highs from 70 to 80. The deserts were expected to be mostly sunny with highs from 94 to 97.

Developing high pressure over California may bring warming for later in the week through next weekend, especially for inland areas, with increasing heat risk in the deserts, forecasters said.

West to northwest winds with gusts to around 20 knots were forecast for the outer coastal waters each afternoon and evening through Wednesday.