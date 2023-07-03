Drones replace fireworks in Ocean Beach and La Jolla for 4th of July

The soft buzzing of hundreds of drones will replace the thunderous booms of fireworks in two San Diego communities Tuesday.

Three hundred illuminated drones will dance in the sky over Ocean Beach while another 100 perform up the coast in La Jolla.

Mike James helped organize the Ocean Beach fireworks show, which had launched from the pier since 1980. The shows were halted in 2019, when storms damaged the pier. He co-founded Luminosity, a community group that organized and raised money for Tuesday's drone show.

"This is a reimagination of what we had before," James said. "A lot of people miss the fireworks, of course — it's not going to be quite the same — but I think people are going to really love the displays and the show."

The show begins just after 9 p.m., and the drones will perform for about 12 minutes. In Ocean Beach fashion, it might be a few minutes late, James added.

Skyworx Drone Shows, the company hired by Luminosity, has put on similar shows at concerts and festivals around the world.

Environmental concerns have led to the cancellation of several fireworks shows in Southern California beach communities this year.

James said that, in addition to being better for the environment, drone shows are better for pets. People living with post-traumatic stress also might benefit, he said.

"It's been shown that during Fourth of July there's a large increase in lost dogs," James said. "(And) combat veterans that ... have to hide away because of their PTSD and the effects that fireworks have on them."

A show featuring 100 drones is also scheduled to launch from the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club Tuesday at 8:45 p.m. San Diego's annual Big Bay Boom — with fireworks — begins at 9 p.m.