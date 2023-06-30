CHP plans 'maximum enforcement' for July Fourth weekend

The California Highway Patrol will intensify its policing of San Diego-area freeways and rural roads starting Friday as part of its annual effort to nab intoxicated motorists and crack down on other types of dangerous driving over the extended Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The state agency's Independence Day "maximum enforcement period" is slated to begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, with all available officers focusing on preventing dangerous driving and traffic accidents.

The yearly stepped-up traffic-safety operation "helps save lives and protects everyone on our roads by holding drivers accountable for dangerous, unlawful behaviors like speeding and impaired driving," said Barbara Rooney, director of the state Office of Traffic Safety.

"Whether you are traveling near or far, make a plan to go safely before heading to your destination," Rooney said. "We want you and your loved ones to enjoy a safe and happy Fourth of July weekend."

Over last year's three-day Independence Day weekend, CHP officers arrested nearly 1,000 motorists on suspicion of DUI statewide, about equal to the 2021 total, according to the state traffic-enforcement agency.

A total of 44 people were killed in crashes within the CHP's jurisdiction during the 2022 Fourth of July weekend.

Over the upcoming long weekend, the Highway Patrol will be on extra- high alert for any and all roadway actions that put motorists at risk, CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee advised.

"Reckless driving is a serious concern on California's roadways, and it is the responsibility of CHP to help keep the public safe," Duryee said. "Every year, speed is the leading cause of roadway crashes in our state, resulting in thousands of injuries and hundreds of deaths."