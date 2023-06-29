San Diego Humane Society offering free microchipping for dogs and cats through July 2

The sights and sounds of a traditional Fourth of July celebration thrill many of us, but they can be alarming for our four-legged friends.

“We see the highest intake of stray animals who run away because they’re scared of the fireworks and loud noises," said San Diego Humane Society Marketing Manager Jordan Frey.

Frey said there are some simple things you can do to lessen the impact of all those loud noises on your pets.

Matthew Bowler A dog named Quigley is shown, about to get microchipped at the San Diego Humane Society on June 29, 2023.

“Set up a safe place in the home. You want a room that has secured doors and windows, because pets will go to a lot of trouble if they’re scared. (They'll) to try to jump over a fence to escape," she said.

And Frey said to make that room as comfortable and calming as possible.

“You want to have their favorite beds and toys. You want to make sure that you have some treats or enrichment in there for them to keep their mind busy. Maybe put on some light music," Frey said.

Of course, some pets will get away, and that’s where microchipping comes in. The Humane Society is microchipping pets for free and providing free licenses for dogs through July 2.

“A microchip is permanent identification. So your pet’s gonna have that their whole life and where a collar could fall off, a microchip is always with them and connects to your contact information, so if your pet does get out, does go missing, we can scan that microchip and get them back to you quickly," Frey said.