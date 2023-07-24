Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Local

Chula Vista motel may be turned into housing for homeless residents

By Matt Hoffman / Health Reporter
Published July 24, 2023 at 6:13 PM PDT
Chula Vista city leaders are considering purchasing a motel to house unsheltered residents. The city council is taking up the issue tomorrow (Tuesday). KPBS Reporter Matt Hoffman has more.<br/>

The Chula Vista City Council will consider purchasing a motel to house unsheltered residents Tuesday. If approved, the Palomar Motel on Walnut Avenue would become a permanent supportive housing project.

Chula Vista city officials said there are 31 units there. The city would use federal and state dollars to purchase and renovate the property. City staff estimates the cost would be around $14 million. Federal money would come from American Recovery Program Act (ARPA) funds, while state dollars could come from California's Homekey program — designed to spur more housing. Chula Vista officials would need to apply for state funding by July 28, but mayor John McCann said the ARPA money is already secured.

"We are looking to leverage 'Homekey' funds from the state and ARPA funds from the federal government — which wouldn’t touch our general fund," McCann said. "In addition this (motel) is in an industrial area, so it wouldn't interfere with any of the local neighborhoods, and it gives us an opportunity to get the homeless off the street. Our focus is to be able to do this in a cost-effective, innovative way."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

A staff report prepared for the Chula Vista City Council said if Homekey funds cannot be secured, ARPA money could be used to pay for all the costs to rehab and purchase the motel. The report also said the owner of the Palomar Motel approached the city about purchasing the property. The report said permanent supportive housing is needed to continue addressing homelessness.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria speaks at a press conference at Mountain View Park, May 22, 2022.
Local
RELATED: San Diego Mayor on latest efforts on homelessness, Sports Arena site, Care Court
Maureen Cavanaugh
Andrew Bracken

"While the opening of the city’s emergency bridge shelter is an important step in moving unsheltered persons toward self-sufficiency, it does not provide a long-term solution for those that are ready for permanent housing and in need of a greater level of ongoing services and support,” the report said.

The residents would be connected with services including health care, treatment and employment assistance. McCann said step one is buying the facility and then holding a request for proposals for a site operator.

Pedro Ibáñez, who lives near the motel and does maintenance work there, said there are times when the motel does not look very busy.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"If we can help — why not," Ibanez said about the potential to turn the property into supportive housing. "That way it’s going to be good for the community."

The motel’s conversion would be in two parts. The first phase involves renovating rooms to have full bathrooms and kitchenettes. Phase two would repurpose the land currently being used by a towing company into a safe parking lot to give people living in their vehicles access to services and restrooms.

Tags

Local HomelessnessSouth BayHousing
Matt Hoffman
I am a general assignment reporter. In addition to covering the latest news and issues that are relevant to the San Diego community, I like to dig deeper to find the voices and perspectives that other media often miss.
See stories by Matt Hoffman
Have a tip or a story idea? Send it my way

KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News