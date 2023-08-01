Another warm humid day in San Diego County with showers, thunderstorms

Monsoonal flow into the Southwest was expected to bring another warm, humid day in San Diego County Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said.

Overnight showers and isolated thunderstorms were most widespread over San Diego County from Oceanside to Del Mar. Through 3 a.m. Monday, Encinitas recorded 0.15 of an inch and Carlsbad picked up 0.08 of an inch.

The humidity decreases Wednesday and Thursday with the return of drier southwest flow, the NWS said. Building high pressure was likely to bring hotter days Friday through Sunday.

Along the coast Tuesday, it was expected to be partly cloudy with high temperatures from 74 to 79 degrees, the NWS said. The inland valleys were expected to be partly cloudy with highs from 79 to 83 degrees. It should be partly cloudy in the mountains with highs from 82 to 92. The deserts were expected to be partly cloudy with highs from 103 to 107.

Thursday was likely to be noticeably less humid and this dry air mass will be in place through the upcoming weekend. It will also trend hotter Friday through Sunday as high pressure builds back over the desert Southwest.

There was a 10% chance of thunderstorms over the coastal waters through early Tuesday afternoon. Cloud-to-water lightning and gusty winds were possible.

There is 10% chance of thunderstorms at the beaches through early Tuesday afternoon. Beachgoers should be alert to the presence of lightning and seek shelter if any occurs.