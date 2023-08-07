Summer high school scholars work with Salk Institute scientists

There is some critical research wrapping up this week at the Salk Institute in La Jolla.

World-class scientists led the work with the help of high school students selected across San Diego County.

Twelve full-time, paid students participated in Salk Institute’s Heithoff-Brody High School Summer Scholar program.

Founded more than 30 years ago, the program was the vision of Jonas Salk. The Institute's founder wanted to provide local high school students with the experience of working in scientific laboratories and exploring the possibility of careers in science.

Will Knickrehm, 16, and David Samy, 17, are both students at Canyon Crest Academy in the San Dieguito Union High School District. They were chosen from more than 350 applicants to do research with artificial intelligence (AI).

M.G. Perez / KPBS Sarah Raffan (center) is a postdoctoral researcher at a Salk Fellow mentoring high school summer scholars, La Jolla, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023.

Their AI experiments included recreating body language through computer software to help scientists find patterns in people with often-fatal diseases.

"(It) tracks the movement of humans." Knickrehm said. "It helps you learn more about their patterns and correlates it with various diseases like ALS and cancer."

The 12 students have spent the summer with mentors who have the expertise to guide them through research and experiments in various types of science.

“These kids are really clearly going to be the stars of the future; they’re eager. They’re willing to learn. They’re willing to be thrown into a really advanced scientific environment and put in the time to figure out how to work within this space," said Talmo Pereira, the Salk Institute Fellow leading the AI work.

M.G. Perez Kaylee Fuller, 18, graduated from Valhalla High School before starting her work with the Salk Institute over the summer. Her research included plants that are genetically modified to grow deeper roots that absorb much more carbon dioxide, La Jolla, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023.



Kaylee Fuller, 18, just graduated from Valhalla High School and is headed to Cal Poly Humboldt on Friday. Thursday, she will present her findings on plants that have been genetically modified to grow deeper roots that absorb much more carbon dioxide.

Fuller said, “I think with the young generation with people like me … the more focused we are, the more hope we have to reach our net zero carbon admissions. That's the goal."

