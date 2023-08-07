Give Now
Summer high school scholars work with Salk Institute scientists

By M.G. Perez / Education Reporter
Contributors: Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
Published August 7, 2023 at 5:20 PM PDT
There is some critical research wrapping up this week at the Salk Institute in La Jolla. World class scientists led their research with the help of high school students. KPBS Education Reporter M.G. Perez takes us to the lab for this story.

There is some critical research wrapping up this week at the Salk Institute in La Jolla.

World-class scientists led the work with the help of high school students selected across San Diego County.

Twelve full-time, paid students participated in Salk Institute’s Heithoff-Brody High School Summer Scholar program.

Founded more than 30 years ago, the program was the vision of Jonas Salk. The Institute's founder wanted to provide local high school students with the experience of working in scientific laboratories and exploring the possibility of careers in science.

Will Knickrehm, 16, and David Samy, 17, are both students at Canyon Crest Academy in the San Dieguito Union High School District. They were chosen from more than 350 applicants to do research with artificial intelligence (AI).

Sarah Raffan (center) is a postdoctoral researcher at a Salk Fellow mentoring high school summer scholars, Monday, La Jolla, Calif., August 7, 2023.
M.G. Perez
/
KPBS
Sarah Raffan (center) is a postdoctoral researcher at a Salk Fellow mentoring high school summer scholars, La Jolla, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023.

Their AI experiments included recreating body language through computer software to help scientists find patterns in people with often-fatal diseases.

"(It) tracks the movement of humans." Knickrehm said. "It helps you learn more about their patterns and correlates it with various diseases like ALS and cancer."

The 12 students have spent the summer with mentors who have the expertise to guide them through research and experiments in various types of science.

“These kids are really clearly going to be the stars of the future; they’re eager. They’re willing to learn. They’re willing to be thrown into a really advanced scientific environment and put in the time to figure out how to work within this space," said Talmo Pereira, the Salk Institute Fellow leading the AI work.

Kaylee Fuller, 18, graduated from Valhalla High School before starting her work with the Salk Institute earlier this summer. Her research includes plants that are genetically modified to grow much deeper roots that absorb much more carbon dioxide, La Jolla, Calif., August 7, 2023. <br/><br/>
M.G. Perez
Kaylee Fuller, 18, graduated from Valhalla High School before starting her work with the Salk Institute over the summer. Her research included plants that are genetically modified to grow deeper roots that absorb much more carbon dioxide, La Jolla, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023.

Kaylee Fuller, 18, just graduated from Valhalla High School and is headed to Cal Poly Humboldt on Friday. Thursday, she will present her findings on plants that have been genetically modified to grow deeper roots that absorb much more carbon dioxide.

Fuller said, “I think with the young generation with people like me … the more focused we are, the more hope we have to reach our net zero carbon admissions. That's the goal."

More News