Showers, thunderstorms in forecast for San Diego County

Moisture was expected to continue to increase in San Diego County today into Thursday, with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms for Wednesday through Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Humidity may increase with more clouds and with inland high temperatures not as hot for inland areas on Wednesday and Thursday.

Along the coast Tuesday, it was expected to be partly cloudy with high temperatures from 74 to 79 degrees, the NWS said. The inland valleys were expected to be partly cloudy with highs from 81 to 84 degrees. It should be partly cloudy in the mountains with highs from 80 to 90. The deserts were expected to be mostly sunny with highs from 103 to 107.

It will gradually be drier and warmer inland for Friday into next week with high temperatures on Tuesday of next week around 5 degrees above average.

There was a 10% to 15% chance of showers and 5% chance of thunderstorms late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning in coastal waters. The probability of showers increases to around 15% to 20% with a 5% to 10% chance of thunderstorms for later Wednesday morning into Thursday.