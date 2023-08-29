Give Now
Rady Children's Hospital to break ground on billion-dollar pavilion

By City News Service
Published August 29, 2023 at 11:45 AM PDT
The front view of Rady Children's Hospital's Acute Care Pavilion.
Rady Children's Hospital
The front view of Rady Children's Hospital's Acute Care Pavilion.

Rady Children's Hospital will break ground Tuesday on a billion-dollar, seven-story Intensive Care Unit and Emergency Services Pavilion.

The pavilion, scheduled to open in 2027, will be a 500,000-square-foot structure with a new emergency department, advanced pediatric, neonatal and cardiac intensive care units and operating rooms.

According to a Rady statement, the facility will feature "welcoming, child-friendly areas and contain large, single patient rooms with space for caregivers to stay." The pavilion will also include spaces with the ability to adapt for different purposes at different times as care models change in the decades to come.

Rady Children's President and CEO Dr. Patrick Frias, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and San Diego City Councilman Raul Campillo will speak at the 11 a.m. groundbreaking event.

Local FamilyKidsHealth Care
