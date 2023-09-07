San Diego County officials mark the start of Suicide Prevention Week

Suicides in San Diego county ticked up slightly last year after falling the previous three years.



Why it matters

Suicide Prevention Week begins on Sunday. Local officials are doing everything they can to let people know help is easily accessible, with the hope the numbers will come down.



By the numbers

Between 2018 and 2021 the number of suicides in San Diego county fell from 437 to 358. However, in 2022 — the most recent year for which data is available — the number ticked up to 360.



Looking ahead

With all the resources available, the county's Director of Behavioral Health Services, Dr. Luke Bergmann, said the thing to concentrate on now, is being open and talking about the issue. Bergmann said at a Thursday news conference that there is still a lot of stigma attached to talking about suicide, and mental health in general.

Two people who considered, and attempted suicide in the past spoke at the news conference.

“I knew my kids needed me. I needed to regain my mental health. I didn't know how or what that looked like," said Lisa Garcia through tears. But Garcia explained how she got help, and she's now the San Diego Project Manager for the self-help group Recovery International.

“When I was young, I was a very sad child. I cried and hit myself a lot, and I had a hard time explaining what was going on," said Faeth Jackson. But, like Garcia, Jackson got help and she is now a technology specialist with the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline - 988. It will connect you to someone local who is trained, and has information on how to connect to resources. Or, you can call the local line directly, which is 888-724-7240. As Dr. Bergmann said, suicide is preventable.