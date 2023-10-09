Cooler, windier weather expected for San Diego County

San Diego County was expected to receive cooler and windier conditions Monday with a deeper marine layer through the middle of the week, the National Weather Service said.

Patchy drizzle may occur Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the NWS said.

Westerly winds could increase over the mountains and deserts, with some strong gusts possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

High pressure may bring a warming trend for the end of the week and into the weekend, with dry conditions expected.

Monday along the coast was predicted to be partly cloudy with high temperatures from 73 to 77 degrees. The inland areas were expected to be partly cloudy with highs of 79. The mountains should be mostly sunny with highs from 78 to 87. The deserts were predicted to be mostly sunny with highs around 100.

Wednesday appears to be the coolest day of the week, with temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below average, forecasters said. Daytime highs west of the mountains may generally be in the 70s, and in the lower deserts, highs may only reach the low 90s.

Patchy fog, with visibility below one nautical mile, could be possible Monday morning in the outer waters. Brisk northwest winds should increase Monday with some gusts exceeding 20 knots through Wednesday.