Rain and possible thunderstorms expected in San Diego County

Showers and possibly thunderstorms are expected across San Diego County most of Wednesday until 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

A wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in coastal areas with a high surf advisory in effect from 3 p.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday evening.

A wind advisory is in effect for San Diego County deserts, including in Borrego Springs, as well as mountains, including in Julian, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The coldest air of the winter is arriving and the cold front is evident on satellite across #socal #cawx pic.twitter.com/i68CmIJmKX — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 3, 2024

The following days will see mostly clear and sunny skies with a chance of showers over the weekend.