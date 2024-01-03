Give Now
Local

Rain and possible thunderstorms expected in San Diego County

By Leslie Gonzalez / Web Producer
Published January 3, 2024 at 12:41 PM PST
Rain soaks a windshield on Interstate-5 in San Diego, Dec. 5, 2018.
Megan Burks
KPBS
Rain soaks a windshield on Interstate-5 in San Diego, Dec. 5, 2018.

Showers and possibly thunderstorms are expected across San Diego County most of Wednesday until 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

A wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in coastal areas with a high surf advisory in effect from 3 p.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday evening.

A wind advisory is in effect for San Diego County deserts, including in Borrego Springs, as well as mountains, including in Julian, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The following days will see mostly clear and sunny skies with a chance of showers over the weekend.

Local Weather
Leslie Gonzalez
I respect writing as an art of expression. It's my job to execute well-written stories that reflect artistic expression and mirror my core values, which are to clearly and succinctly convey, educate, and entertain my readers with breaking local news and worldly affairs.
