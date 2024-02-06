2 horses die injuries at San Diego training center

Two horses died from training injuries Sunday at San Luis Rey Downs Training Center, state horse racing officials said Tuesday.

Adventuresome was a 4-year-old gelding with eight career races, according to the industry website Equibase. His last official workout was Jan. 27 at the Bonsall training facility.

Exceed Speed Limit was a 6-year-old gelding with 19 races and five first-place finishes. His last official workout was Sunday, the day of his death.

"Adventuresome sustained a musculoskeletal injury while exercising, which required euthanasia," California Horse Racing Board spokesman Mike Marten told City News Service.

"Exceed Speed Limit collapsed (non-exercise). Considered a sudden death pending postmortem examination," Marten said.

San Luis Rey Downs is an officially sanctioned training center located at 5772 Camino Del Rey in northern San Diego County. It is owned by The Stronach Group Inc., which also owns Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.

Adventuresome and Exceed Speed Limit are the ninth and 10th horses to die from racing or training injuries at California tracks this year, according to the CHRB. Six of those have been training deaths.