Average San Diego County gas price rises for 13th time in 14 days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Tuesday for the 13th time in 14 days, increasing 1.1 cents to $5.03, its highest amount since Nov. 27.

The average price has risen 11.9 cents over the past 14 days, including a half-cent on Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose five consecutive days, was unchanged March 18 and resumed increasing last Tuesday.

The average price is 7.6 cents more than one week ago, 22.9 cents higher than one month ago and 16.7 cents greater than one year ago. It has dropped $1.405 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price changed by one-tenth of a cent for the third consecutive day following an 11-day streak of increases totaling 14 cents, dropping one-tenth of a cent to $3.533. It also dropped one-tenth of a cent Sunday and rose one-tenth of a cent Monday.

The national average price is 4.4 cents more than it was one week ago, 26.9 cents higher than it was one month ago and 9.4 cents greater than it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.483 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

"We've now seen the national average price of gasoline rising for four straight weeks, which isn't uncommon for this time of year," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

"What is uncommon is the number of attacks on Russian oil refiners — attacks which could have ripple effects worldwide if they continue. Russia could see more capacity impacted by the attacks, forcing it to buy such products on the global market, pushing prices up everywhere.

"With oil prices now under more pressure and attacks potentially increasing on Russian refiners, we could be in for a few more weeks of rising prices. Significant as well is the fact that Americans are now seeing inflation again at the pump with prices higher than they were a year ago."