Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Local

KPBS hosts child care resource fair for families and providers

By Tania Thorne / North County Reporter
Contributors: Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
Published March 26, 2024 at 2:41 PM PDT
Community members inside the KPBS Margaret A. Cargill Community Engagement Room for a conversation on childcare. March 23, 2024.
Charlotte Radulovich
/
KPBS
Community members inside the KPBS Margaret A. Cargill Community Engagement Room for a conversation on child care. March 23, 2024.

Families and child care providers came to KPBS on Saturday for a resource fair and event celebrating the launch of the six-part series “Where’s my Village.” They were able to connect with local organizations, including the San Diego County YMCA and First Five, and ask questions about child care.

Sources featured in the series also shared their experiences. That includes Megan Moore, the mother of a Transitional Kindergarten student.

“Thank you so much for having me as a part of this project,” she said. “Lots of stay-at-home moms don't really get to tell their story. When you hear the words ‘stay-at-home mom’, you think home-cooked meals and a clean house, but that is never the story.”

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Masada Ellis, whose two sons go to a subsidized Head Start program run by Episcopal Community Services, also talked about why he wanted to be part of the series.

“I wanted to show people, like no, we are not trying to be fake in this world,” he said. “I wanted to talk to the politicians and the people and let them know I'm a regular person who has an OK kind of job and a wife with an OK job, and we have the degrees … but we’re in debt. So doing this was a good way to show we do need help. We're not making all this money like everyone thinks, and we do need help.”

Families looking for child care got guidance from resource organizations at the event. Including the Carnahan family.

Dominic Carnahan is in the Navy and Rebecca Carnahan is a teacher. They welcomed their baby, Sylvia, five weeks ago.

“We don't have family so we don't have that as a child care option,” Rebecca said. “So there's a lot of anxiety, at least from me, surrounding the child care issue. I'm a teacher, and I go back to work in August so we're looking for child care for then. We're really just starting and we're feeling really far behind right now.”

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

They both said they feel lost navigating the child care system and disappointed at the lack of support. Dominic said he was expecting more help.

Rebecca and Dominic Carnahan hold their baby at the KPBS Find your Village resource fair. March 23, 2024.
Charlotte Radulovich
Rebecca and Dominic Carnahan hold their baby at the KPBS Find your Village resource fair. March 23, 2024.

“It does seem like there's a huge abundance of military members here. We all bring our families,” he said. “We don't really have the networks that traditional people have … finding the resources is really difficult. “

The Carnahan family did connect with the YMCA, who provided them with a list of child care providers, despite them being just outside the subsidy income limit.

Child care was provided during the event, and at the end, all the children were entertained with a story time and a visit from the Cat in the Hat. But parents and providers were still left wondering what’s next.

“Where do we get to the next steps, because we can have a lot of conversations, but what actions are going to be next?” said a provider at the event.

Advocates at the event announced they’re pushing for a ballot measure to fund child care in the 2026 election.

Children enjoy activities during the KPBS Find your village childcare resource fair. March 23, 2024
Charlotte Radulovich
Children enjoy activities during the KPBS Find your village childcare resource fair. March 23, 2024

Tags

Local ParentingKidsFamily
Tania Thorne
I love hearing from the community and listening to what's important to you. No story is too small. If it matters to you, more than likely it matters to somebody else too.
See stories by Tania Thorne
What is something impacting your community that you want to see covered?

KPBS series: 'Where is My Village?'
The child care industry has long been in crisis, and COVID-19 only made things worse. Now affordable, quality care is even more challenging to find, and staff are not paid enough to stay in the field. This series spotlights people each struggling with their own childcare issues, and the providers struggling to get by.
Explore →
More News